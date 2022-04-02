American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.03. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

