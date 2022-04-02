American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group has a one year low of $114.44 and a one year high of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,484,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

