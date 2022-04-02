American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group has a one year low of $114.44 and a one year high of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.
American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
