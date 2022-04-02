American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $506,692,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,354,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

