American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $808.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

