Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Sells $2,717,919.11 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walter Stanley Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.71 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.