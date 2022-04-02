Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.90 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a one year low of 0.53 and a one year high of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.81 and its 200 day moving average is 0.82.

