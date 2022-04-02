Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $243.12 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.09 and its 200-day moving average is $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

