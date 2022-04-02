Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,816,931 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

