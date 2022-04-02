Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Critical Analysis

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -9.35% -91.96% 17.06% Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49%

This table compares Amplify Energy and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.64 -$32.07 million ($0.84) -6.88 Ecoark $15.56 million 4.02 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -2.96

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecoark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ecoark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

