Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XNTK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $138.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.89. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $119.40 and a 12-month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

