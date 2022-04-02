Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $185.27 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.28 and its 200 day moving average is $306.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.