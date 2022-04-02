Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

