Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $249.25 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

