Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $265.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

