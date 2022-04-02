Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,546 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

