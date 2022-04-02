Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,748 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

