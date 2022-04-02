Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,989 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.