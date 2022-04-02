Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 248,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baudax Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BXRX stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $47.43.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28. Research analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

