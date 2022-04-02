Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

GTEK opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.