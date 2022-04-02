Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

