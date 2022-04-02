Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

