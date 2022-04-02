Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

