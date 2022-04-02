Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.51. Chubb posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

NYSE CB traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.55. 1,278,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,083. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

