Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.29. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.
Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.
In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 570,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.27.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
