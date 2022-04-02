Analysts Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NU.

Get NU alerts:

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,655. NU has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.