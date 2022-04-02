Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.