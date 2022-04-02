Analysts Anticipate Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.25 million and the lowest is $29.19 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $47,167.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

