Analysts Expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. APA reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE APA opened at $42.22 on Friday. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

