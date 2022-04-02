Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 864,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.53. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avaya by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Avaya by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Avaya by 15.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,861 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

