Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.41). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

