Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $0.41. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

