Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $36,569,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.