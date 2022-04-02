Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE OHI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $36,569,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
