Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Paya reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.88. 698,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,567. Paya has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paya by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

