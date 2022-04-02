Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

