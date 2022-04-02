Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $432.59

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $439.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.80. 1,480,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.