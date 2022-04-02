Analysts Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) PT at SEK 226.71

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 226.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

