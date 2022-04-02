Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $65.14

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,945 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $55.66. 1,387,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

