Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $65.14

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.14.
WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WBS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $55.66. 1,387,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.
About Webster Financial (Get Rating)
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
