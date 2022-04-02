APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Price Up 0%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.