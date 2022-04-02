Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of APOG opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.