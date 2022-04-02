Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is KCS Wealth Advisory’s Largest Position

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 12.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

