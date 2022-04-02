Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
