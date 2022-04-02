Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.39. Arcellx shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,422 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

