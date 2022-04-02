Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.39. Arcellx shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,422 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on ACLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66.
Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.