Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.
NYSE ARCH opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.
Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.