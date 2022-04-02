Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

NYSE ARCH opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

