Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) & Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Financial Review

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -1,647.99% -61.88% -43.79% Earth Science Tech 5,727.32% -72.13% 4,595.06%

76.9% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 4 1 3 0 1.88 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.54%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $12.40 million 61.49 -$203.70 million ($7.74) -3.74 Earth Science Tech $140,000.00 5.81 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Earth Science Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcturus Therapeutics.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats Earth Science Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include hemp oils, vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; and cannabinoid products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store, clinics, pharmacies, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

