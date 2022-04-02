Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

ASC stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.13.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

