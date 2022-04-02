Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AAC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Ares Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

