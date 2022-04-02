ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,605 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,988,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,729,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,188,000.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.71. 5,535,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,021. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

