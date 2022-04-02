ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,006 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of PKI traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.57. The stock had a trading volume of 925,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

