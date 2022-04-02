ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,438 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.22% of Zumiez worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 74,941 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 142,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $2,268,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 360,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,626. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $768.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

