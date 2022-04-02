ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDMO. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 32,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

